LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,498 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,606 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

