LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.97% of LSB Industries worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 768,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE LXU opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.91. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.20 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

