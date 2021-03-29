Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $478.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $478.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $313.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.56 and its 200 day moving average is $336.24. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

