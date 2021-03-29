Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $478.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $478.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.
Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $313.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.56 and its 200 day moving average is $336.24. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
