Luminus Management LLC Has $9.95 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 559.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,111 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sunnova Energy International worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908 in the last ninety days.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

