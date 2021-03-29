Luminus Management LLC Makes New $11.13 Million Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 609,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,000. ContextLogic accounts for approximately 2.6% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $6,829,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,658,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $17,440,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

WISH stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 89,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,320. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 in the last quarter.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

