Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 626,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 485.6 days.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SEB Equities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

