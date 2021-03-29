Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Luther Burbank worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBC opened at $11.77 on Monday. Luther Burbank Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $614.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

