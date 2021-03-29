Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $310,750.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $310,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.62. 3,157,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

