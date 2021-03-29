Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,480 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Lyft worth $64,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,841,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $188,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408,415 shares of company stock worth $285,071,315 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.