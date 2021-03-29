LYNC Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $138,014.00 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 78.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar. LYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $138,014.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LYNC Network token can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00217588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.96 or 0.00941991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00078753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029346 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,791 tokens. The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network

Buying and Selling LYNC Network

