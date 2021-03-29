Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz Acquires 345,963 Shares

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00.

Mack-Cali Realty stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. 671,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,553. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.