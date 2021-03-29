MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down to $33.20

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $31.80. MacroGenics shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 3,561 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 91,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

