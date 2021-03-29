Maecenas (ART) Price Down 61.2% This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,431.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.00628811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024235 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

Maecenas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.