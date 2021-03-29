Maecenas Reaches One Day Volume of $8,719.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 198.2% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $8,719.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00621195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.