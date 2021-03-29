Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.