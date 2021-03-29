Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in March

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of MJDLF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

