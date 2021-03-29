Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $67.30 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Maker has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,089.98 or 0.03635559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $67.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00627638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

