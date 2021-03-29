Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $36.90 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 6.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.79. 435,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

