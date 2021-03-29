Manna 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $721,065.95 and $3.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002818 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,248.68 or 0.99769014 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,007,085 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

