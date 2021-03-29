ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $101.75 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 51,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

