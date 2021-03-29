ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $101.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $104.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

