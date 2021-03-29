ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,710,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after buying an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.