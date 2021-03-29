MAP Protocol Price Up 118.8% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 118.8% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00059469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00220248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.00947638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029705 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

