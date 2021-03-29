Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

