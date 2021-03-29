Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $36.09

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.09, but opened at $38.39. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 107,775 shares.

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

