MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $67.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HZO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.
Shares of HZO stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $63.99.
In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $5,840,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 32,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in MarineMax by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 629,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in MarineMax by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 612,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 135,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
