MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $67.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HZO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $5,840,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 32,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in MarineMax by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 629,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in MarineMax by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 612,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 135,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

