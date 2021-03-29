Mariner LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.