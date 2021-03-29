Mariner LLC Acquires 8,527 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

