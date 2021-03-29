Mariner LLC Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of GD stock opened at $181.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $181.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

