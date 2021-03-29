Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $128.37 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

