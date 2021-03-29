Mariner LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.