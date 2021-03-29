Mariner LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $346.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $158.89 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

