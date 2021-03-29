Mariner LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of CDW opened at $167.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $168.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

