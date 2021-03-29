Mariner LLC Purchases 2,535 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $262.42 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.30 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.