Mariner LLC Purchases 49,920 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,920 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after buying an additional 540,495 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 307,210 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

