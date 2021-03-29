Mariner LLC Purchases 5,924 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Dollar General by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.2% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.28.

Shares of DG opened at $203.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average of $206.23. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $137.52 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

