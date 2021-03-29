Mariner LLC Sells 986 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock opened at $319.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $357.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.