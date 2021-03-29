Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRKR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

MRKR stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

In related news, insider Juan Vera acquired 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,852.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.