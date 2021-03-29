Marlin Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 58.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $119.88 million and approximately $137.74 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.00976104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00079039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,345,924 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars.

