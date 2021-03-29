Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.66% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $392,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.68. 9,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.