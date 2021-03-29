Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.26

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.26 and last traded at $121.18, with a volume of 24763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.23.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

