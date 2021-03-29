Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,702. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 million, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $180.09 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

