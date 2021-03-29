Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

DOOR stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Northcoast Asset Management bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,670,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Masonite International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

