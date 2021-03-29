MASQ (MASQ) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $21,795.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MASQ has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00058879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00221131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00943807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029426 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,368,787 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.