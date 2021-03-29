Master Contract Token Achieves Market Cap of $381,699.64 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $381,699.64 and $145,207.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.86 or 0.03129690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

