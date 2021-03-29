Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s 9th Largest Position

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.7% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $181,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.12. The stock had a trading volume of 133,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,873. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $227.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

