Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

