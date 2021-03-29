Matic Network (MATIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $279.92 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. Matic Network has a market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.31 or 0.00624528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

