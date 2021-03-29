Maxim Group Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Hold

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $9.00. 28,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

