McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

